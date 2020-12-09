Morissette drops music video of latest single 'Love You Still'

MANILA – Morissette Amon finally dropped the music video of her latest single “Love You Still.”

The video premiered on her official YouTube channel and already has more than 100,000 views as of writing.

"Love You Still" was co-written by Amon and her boyfriend Dave Lamar. Amon also co-produced it with Lamar and Xergio Ramos.

In an Instagram post last month, Lamar expressed his excitement as this is the first song he and Amon co-wrote together.

"We’re so excited for you to hear this song that we’ve poured our hearts and souls into! This is the first song that Morissette and I wrote together and I can’t believe we’re just days away from this finally being released out into the world," he said.

Just last May, Amon and Lamar collaborated for a song cover. She expressed her gratitude to Lamar, whom she described as "best friend, partner-in-everything."

She also thanked Lamar “for making me feel less alone and for continuing to be a light in my life.”

Amon and Lamar where both part of Sarah Geronimo’s team during the first season of “The Voice of the Philippines.”

