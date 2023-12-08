Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Belle Mariano and folk pop band Ben&Ben teamed up to record "Autumn" for the official soundtrack of ABS-CBN's hit series "Can't Buy Me Love."

The collaboration of Mariano and Ben&Ben is now available on various music platforms, while its lyrics video is now available on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

"Autumn" was composed and arranged by Ben&Ben's Paolo and Miguel Guico, who also produced the track with Jean Paul Verona and Jonathan Manalo.

It was just last month when Ben&Ben teased that they will be releasing a special collaboration with an artist on December 8.

Ben&Ben is known for its hits like "Leaves," "Maybe the Night," "Pagtingin," "Kathang Isip," "Lifetime," and its latest single "Upuan."

"Can't Buy Me Love" airs new episodes on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, iWantTFC, Netflix, A2Z, and TV5.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC