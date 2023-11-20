Ben&Ben to end 2023 with 3 major single releases

MANILA -- Ben&Ben is set to release three singles before the end of the year, the folk pop band announced on its social media pages.

The band will be releasing the single "Autumn" on November 24 and will be followed by the full band version of "Courage" on December 1.

Then on December 8, the band will be releasing a special collaboration with a still-undisclosed artist.

"These songs represent deep parts of our souls, emotions, and memories. We’ve gone through a lot to bring them to life, and each note, each detail you will hear is a product of many tears cried, many moments celebrated, and many struggles overcome. We hope they speak to you, Liwanag," the band captioned the post.

Composed of Miguel, Paolo, Pat, Agnes, Poch, Keifer, Andrew, Jam, and Toni, the group is known for its hits like "Leaves," "Maybe the Night," "Pagtingin," "Kathang Isip," "Lifetime," and its latest single "Upuan."