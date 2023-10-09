Ben&Ben goes acoustic for new song 'Courage'

Handout photo.

MANILA — OPM band Ben&Ben has dropped the stripped-down version of their new song “Courage (acoustic version)” and dedicated it to the dreamers who are struggling to pull up the strength to confront an unforgiving world.

“The past few months have been mentally tough for the band, with challenges surrounding us and driving us to low points and times of discouragement,” the band said in a press statement.

“These valleys have been the inspiration for 'Courage.' We realized that, as visceral as the feeling of being hopeless may be for us, we wanted to channel it into an uplifting piece of music because it is something a lot of people are going through now but have a hard time verbalizing,” they added.

"Courage (acoustic version)," the stripped-down number is penned by Miguel and Paolo Benjamin and produced by frequent collaborator Jean Paul Verona, who wanted to focus on a back-to-basics approach.

“We went back to our roots for this one, wherein we let the reverberations of the acoustic guitars envelope the harmonies we did for the vocals. We kept it simple for the first release of 'Courage' because we wanted to get the message of the song to our listeners as soon as possible,” they said.

