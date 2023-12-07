Ely, KZ to headline BGC's 2024 countdown; surprise act also teased

MANILA — OPM acts Ely Buendia and KZ Tandingan will be performing at the New Year’s countdown event at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on December 31.

Joining them are Zack Tabudlo and Adie.

Bonifacio High Street made the announcement on its Facebook page on Thursday.

They also teased a surprise act with emojis of a dancing woman in a red dress and a cupcake, along with the phrase, "They got us feeling like a psycho".

The clues stirred speculation in the announcement's comments, with several guessing they could be pertaining to the K-pop group Red Velvet.

As of writing, no official confirmation on Red Velvet's involvement has been made.