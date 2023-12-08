ABS-CBN programs, stars win big at Anak TV Awards

MANILA -- ABS-CBN television and online programs, including Knowledge Channel segments, and a slew of Kapamilya stars, were recognized at the Anak TV Awards held in Quezon City on Friday morning.

“Hero City Kids Force,” “Parent Experiment,” “Team Yey Vlogs,” and Knowledge Channel’s “ArtSmart,” “Knowledge on the Go,” “Kwentoons,” “Mathdali,” and “Wikaharian” were among the recipients of the prestigious inaugural Anak TV seal for the online category.

Meanwhile, “ASAP Natin 'To,” and “The Voice Kids” were given the Anak TV awards for the television category.

Knowledge Channel’s educational segments, including “Agri Kids,” “I Love You 1000,” and “Ready, Set, Read,” also triumphed in the category.

“It's Showtime,” “TV Patrol,” and “Sineskwela,” on the other hand, were recognized as Household Favorite Programs.

“We will continue to use our show to keep smiles in every Filipino household in every way we know how. We will keep doing our best to keep the madlang people happy,” host and actress Anne Curtis said on behalf of "It's Showtime."

“Rated Korina,” which airs on ABS-CBN’s Kapamilya Channel, was also awarded, while Korina Sanchez-Roxas’ other program “Korina Interviews” was also recognized.

"Ako'y nagpapasalamat sa lahat ng bumubuo ng dalawang programa na yan. Kasi hindi lang naman isang tao 'yan. And of course, the management na patuloy na nagbibigay sa amin ng tiwala at suporta,” Sanchez-Roxas said in an interview shared by "Rated Korina."

Awardees of the Anak TV Seal were deemed child-safe and a good influence by a diverse set of jurors composed of parents, educators, businessmen, media people, public servants, NGOs, members of the religious sector, and youth. The programs are urged to boast the Anak TV seal during their broadcast.

“Let me thank Anak TV for their steadfast determination to nurture the holistic development of our youth and promotion of responsible viewership,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wrote in a message read by Secretary Cheloy Garafil of the Presidential Communications Office.

“I congratulate the recipients of the Anak TV Seal Awards for their dedication in creating quality contents that help mold our children into compassionate and conscious individuals,” she added.

A roster of Kapamilya artists also earned the title of Makabata Star after being voted by the public as the most admired personalities.

Male artists recognized as Makabata stars in the Television Category were Daniel Padilla, Donny Pangilinan, and Robi Domingo.

“Pag naalala ko kabataan, una ko naiisip 'yung sinabi ni Jose Rizal: Kabataan ang pag-asa ng bayan. Sa 4 years iyang pinanghawakan ko—pag-asa. Sa kasagsagan ng pandemya, shutdown, kampanya, at hanggang sa pinagdaanan ng mapapangasawa ko,” Domingo said in his acceptance speech.

“Itong parangal ay paalala na huwag tayo mawalan ng pag-asa, maging pag-asa tayo sa isa’t isa, sa tulong magtatagumpay tayo," Domingo added.

Francine Diaz and Belle Mariano were hailed as the Makabata Stars in the Female Television Category.

Veteran actress Vilma Santos-Recto was also part of the roster.

KD Estrada, Seth Fedelin, Kyle Echarri, and Jeremy Glinoga, on the other hand, were named in the online category’s Net Makabata Stars.

Alexa Ilacad, Francine Diaz, Karylle, Kim Chiu, Andrea Brillantes, Anne Curtis, Amy Perez, and Regine Velasquez also received the Net Makabata Star title.

“I recognize the influence that I have, and I made a vow to myself and my audience I will use my voice for the good and to always be responsible. I will use my platform to make content that will affect other people beautifully,” Ilacad said in her speech.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“Sana tumagal pa ako ng 2,000 years sa industriya para makapagbigay pa ng saya sa audience at makapagbigay din ng gabay sa kabataan at pamilyang Pilipino,” Perez said after receiving her first Anak TV Seal Award.

Kim Chiu, meanwhile, thanked those who voted for her and encouraged the youth to pursue their passions.

“Do what makes you happy. Do what inspires you. Kasi 'pag ginagawa mo isang bagay na gusto mo, mahal mo, babalik sayo 'yan. Mamahalin ka rin ng trabaho mo, mamahalin ka rin ng ginagawa mo,” she said.

Kathryn Bernardo, meanwhile, was honored as the latest star to join Anak TV’s Hall of Fame, as she has been voted as a nationwide favorite for years in the annual surveys.