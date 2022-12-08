LOOK: Solenn Heussaff stuns in new maternity shoot

MANILA – Actress Solenn Heussaff wowed netizens with her new maternity shoot, showcasing her growing baby bump as she reached the 39th week of her pregnancy.

On Instagram, Heussaff showed all skin and sported long and flowy hair in a black-and-white photo as she “walked into my 39th week.”

Joining the netizens who gushed over Heussaff were showbiz personalities like Anne Curtis, Isabelle Daza, Angelica Panganiban, and Karen Davila.

“Woooooow FANTASTIC. Level up from the classic Demi Moore shot,” Davila said in the comment section.

Most Instagram users also dropped fire emojis, indicating their appreciation to Heussaff’s stunning picture.

Last September, Heussaff and Nico Bolzico creatively revealed the gender of their second baby through an Instagram post where Bolzico had a “talk” with their new blessing.

Bolzico and Heussaff were married in May 2016. They became first-time parents when Heussaff gave birth to Thylane in January 2021.

