Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico reveal gender of second baby

MANILA – Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico are having another baby girl.

The couple creatively revealed the gender of their second baby through an Instagram post where Bolzico had a “talk” with their new blessing.

“I know you are very young but you are my daughter and we need to have this conversation about boyfriends. Don’t worry, I’ll make it short,” he began.

“You cannot have a boyfriend until you are 23 years old. Love you,” Bolzico added as the camera zoomed out revealing he’s talking to Heussaff’s baby bump.

It was in July when the couple announced that they are expecting their second child.

Bolzico and Heussaff were married in May 2016. They became first-time parents when Heussaff gave birth to Thylane in January 2021.

