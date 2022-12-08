Photos from Jinkee Pacquiao's Instagram account

Netizens could not help but say “sana all” yet again to Jinkee Pacquiao, who met South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook in person.

Pacquiao proudly shared on her Instagram account some snaps of their dinner with Ji in South Korea.

Joining them in what appeared to be an intimate dinner were Manny Pacquiao, Jinkee’s siblings, and Dionisia Pacquiao.

The South Korean actor also gamely posed for photos with the Pacquiaos. He even wore boxing gloves.

Ji recently visited the Philippines for his Asian tour fan meet, titled "Reach You," as a way to "return the love" of his fans.

The tour's Philippine leg, presented by local clothing brand Bench, was held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena last November 6.

Meanwhile, Manny is in Korea for his exhibition match with Korean martial artist DK Yoo this weekend. The 6-round exhibition bout will take place on Sunday at Seoul Arena.

Pacquiao underwent serious boxing training in General Santos City for the charity fight which will raise funds for his housing project and victims of the Russia-Urkaine war.

Ji is best known for his roles in the Korean dramas "The K2" (2016), "Suspicious Partner" (2017), "Lovestruck in the City" (2020) and "The Sound of Magic" (2022).

