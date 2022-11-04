Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook has arrived in the Philippines for his scheduled fan meet.

In video clips of Raoul Esperas Friday afternoon,, Ji is seen at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport passing through the immigration gates.

Last September, Glorious Entertainment announced that the 35-year-old actor would hold a series of fan meets across Asia, titled "Reach You," as a way to "return the love" of his fans.

The tour's Philippine leg, presented by local clothing brand Bench, will be held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on November 6.

Ji is best known for his roles in the Korean dramas "The K2" (2016), "Suspicious Partner" (2017), "Lovestruck in the City" (2020) and "The Sound of Magic" (2022).

The actor was supposed to hold a fan meet in 2020 but this was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

