Lana Del Rey to release 9th studio album next year

Photo from Lana Del Rey's Facebook page.

American singer Lana Del Rey is set to release her ninth studio album next year.

In a Facebook post, the artist said her album “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” will be released in March.

"So, it's coming out in March, and thank you to you guys for listening! The music is for fun and for you and for me and not always free unless you're streaming," she said.

It will feature collaborations with Jon Batiste, Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis, and SYML.

Lana Del Ray so far has 8 studio albums: "Lana Del Ray," "Born To Die," "Ultraviolence," "Honeymoon," "Lust for Life," "Norman F**king Rockwell," "Chemtrails over the Country Club," and "Blue Banisters."

She won two Brit Awards for International Breakthrough Act in 2012 and International Female Solo Artist in 2013.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: