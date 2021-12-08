Photos from Shamaine and Nonie Buencamino's Instagram accounts



Celebrity couple Shamaine and Nonie Buencamino marked what would have been the 22nd birthday of their daughter Julia who passed away in 2015.

On Instagram, Shamaine admitted she still feels the pain of losing Julia more than six years ago.

“My grief is proof of my love for Julia. It is part of who I am,” the veteran actress said in the caption.

Shamaine also shared that she attended a session in a healing workshop where she talked freely about her grief and sadness.

“She would have been 22 today. Happy birthday my love. I’m blessed with the opportunity to not just sit with, but see and talk to my grief at @alyahonasan‘s session today at the healing heARTS workshop. Alya’s meditative introduction to journal writing made me aware of why I have to sit with my sadness specially on anniversaries or birthdays like today,” she said, tagging writer and theater actress Alya Honasan.

“Journaling allows us to hold our loved ones closer to our hearts.”

Meanwhile, Nonie also penned a short message for Julia to share how much they miss her.

“Happy birthday our dearest Julia! We miss you! I woke up missing you and thinking of you today. I love you,” the actor said.

In July 2015, Julia was found dead inside their Quezon City home. She was 15.

Like her parents, Julia was an actress and was part of the ABS-CBN TV series "Oh My G!"

Editor's note:

A group in the Philippines is dedicated to addressing those who have suicidal tendencies.

The crisis hotlines of the Natasha Goulbourn Foundation aim to make these individuals feel that someone is ready to listen to them.

These are their hotline numbers:

Information and Crisis Intervention Center

(02) 804-HOPE (4673)

0917-558-HOPE (4673) or (02) 211-4550

0917-852-HOPE (4673) or (02) 964-6876

0917-842-HOPE (4673) or (02) 964-4084

In Touch Crisis Lines

0917-572-HOPE or (632) 211-1305

(02) 893-7606 (24/7)

(02) 893-7603 (Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Globe (0917) 800-1123 or (02) 506-7314

Sun (0922) 893-8944 or (02) 346-8776

