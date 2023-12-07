MANILA -- The official trailer of the upcoming film "Rewind" starring powerhouse couple, Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera garnered over 16 million views within 24 hours since it was released by ABS-CBN Film Productions last Monday on various Star Cinema and ABS-CBN platforms.

The film marks the much-awaited return of Dantes and Rivera on the big screen. It is an official entry to the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Rewind" revolves around John (Dingdong), who looks to make up for lost time after an accident cost his wife's life.

Desperate to have his wife Mary (Marian) back into his life and to mend his relationship with their son Austin (Jordan Lim), he receives unexpected help from Lods, played by Pepe Herrera — giving him a chance to start anew and amend his wrongdoings to his family. But along with this opportunity, a costly consequence awaits.

"Mula noong unang araw na mabasa namin ang script, nakakatuwa na talagang nabigyan namin ito ng buhay. That's why I can't wait to see the final product. Mapalad kami na isa sa mapili ng MMFF. I guarantee na makaka-relate ang mga manonood, whether parte ka ng isang pamilya, isang barkada, asawa ka man o anak," Dantes said of Star Cinema's official MMFF entry, co-produced by APT Entertainment and Agosto Dos Pictures.

"Nakaka-proud na nakagawa ako ng isang pangarap kong pelikula… Palagi akong looking forward na makatrabaho muli si Dong and hanggang ngayon, in love pa rin akong makasama siya onscreen," Rivera addeed.

The film's director Mae Cruz Alviar, along with writer Enrico Santos, praised the couple for their heart-stringing performance on the big screen.



"Ang laking factor talaga na it was DongYan who portrayed John and Mary. Iba kasi 'yung totoong love na nadarama ng artista and it translates to the material," Alviar said.

"We've been dreaming for a DongYan movie for the longest time. We really had a long discussion. Sinulat namin ito para sa kanila. Kapag ba 'ganun ka-swak ang materyal, hihintayin pa ba natin? The unanimous decision was no one else could do it but Dingdong and Marian," Santos added.

Also part of the stellar cast are Sue Ramirez, Joross Gamboa, Lito Pimentel, Ina Feleo, Ariel Ureta, Pamu Pomerada, Mary Joy Apostol, Via Antonio, Chamyto Aguedan, and Coney Reyes.

"Rewind" will hit cinemas nationwide starting December 25.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC