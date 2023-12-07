Marlo Mortel to release new music in January

Singer Marlo Mortel. Instagram: @marlomortelmusic

MANILA - Kapamilya artist Marlo Mortel will be releasing a new album with Star Music in 2024, with the first song dropping in January.

According to the “Sana Ikaw na Nga” singer, like the titles he previously penned, the forthcoming record will be “personal.”

“Saka ko na sabihin title. Pero ipapakita ko sarili ko who I am as a singer-songwriter, I am really going to share parts of my life and my story,” he told ABS-CBN News on Thursday.

Mortel went on: “Emotional siya but not in a painful way. Mas makikilala niyo rin sino ako.”

The singer said he believes writing music drawn from his own experiences is his “calling.” Mortel shared his aim is for listeners to find comfort and hope in the notes, harmonies, and words he penned.

“That’s the main goal to inspire,” he enthused.

“It is like my destiny in life to share my story through my music. Grade 3 pa lang ako, may nagpu-push sa'kin deep inside me to write songs. I write songs kahit 8 years old pa lang ako about love na wala naman nagturo sa akin,” Marlo added.