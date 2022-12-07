Kaila Estrada thankful to topbill final 'MMK' episode

MANILA -- Actress Kaila Estrada is thankful to star in the farewell episode of ABS-CBN's "Maalaala Mo Kaya" after 31 years on air.

In Star Magic's Inside News, Estrada shared her thoughts being part of MMK's three-part finale "Scarlet Woman."

"I am so grateful. This last episode, it is such a blessing for me. I’m still so overwhelmed but I am so, so grateful to be a part of this episode, to bring the curtains down for 'MMK.' So thank you 'MMK', Ma'am Charo at sa lahat nang bumubuo 'MMK.' Salamat for the trust and this opportunity kasi hinding-hindi ko ito makakalimutan. And also I'm excited for everybody to watch the last part this coming Saturday. Kasi feeling ko ito 'yung favorite ko, favorite part ko of the whole episode is the last part. So excited ako para sa lahat na panoorin 'yon," Estrada said.

According to Estrada, she found out that she is going to be part of the farewell episode of "MMK" month before the first part was aired.

"I was like 'What, really?! Oh my gosh!' Alam mo 'yon 'yung parang 'wait lang, totoo ba ito?' yung ganun. Siyempre it's bittersweet. I mean 'MMK' is such an iconic show. It’s such a privilege to even have, to be even be a part of an episode of 'MMK,' so let alone to bring the curtains down, hindi ba? It’s bittersweet I don’t want 'MMK' to end but unfortunately here it is. But this episode is for the supporters of 'MMK' for the past 31 years. Thank you guys for all your support and for loving 'MMK' just as much as we do. So I hope you guys enjoyed the episodes, first two parts," she said.

In "Scarlet Woman," Estrada plays Abby whose expected job as a cultural dancer in Cyprus turns out to be a ploy to recruit sex workers. She finds allies in her fellow victims, portrayed by Karina Bautista, Jenny Miller, Meg Imperial, and Trina Legaspi.

"Naka-relate ako sa kanya sa pagiging matapang niya na I feel like at a point in my life or sometimes I don’t feel comfortable showing my feelings or being vulnerable towards the people that I care about like my family. Parang hindi ako completely comfortable na maging 100% vulnerable because I don’t want them to see me breaking down. 'Yung ganun, 'yung parang kailangan kong maging strong, maging matapang kasi I can’t afford to break down, parang ganun. Doon ako naka-relate sa kanya kasi when she was in Cyprus hindi niya sinasabi sa pamilya niya yung pinagdadaanan niya kasi nga she didn't want them to know that she was suffering, kasi she was doing that for them. It’s hard to sometimes show the people that you cared about na nagsa-suffer ka because you don't want them to worry about you, you don't want to be a burden, in that sense naka-relate ako kay Abby," Estrada shared.

The third and last part of the three-part special will air this Saturday, December 10.

The show's exit was announced last month by Charo Santos-Concio, the screen veteran and showbiz pillar whose decades-long role as the series’ presenter made her a household name.

Originally titled “Maalaala Mo Kaya,” the ABS-CBN program premiered in May 1991, dramatizing real-life stories as shared by letter senders.

Its success saw the title expand as a radio drama, a 1994 movie, and a comic book adaptation, among others, with its regular weekend run (and the guessing game of its episode titles) making a mark on pop culture.

