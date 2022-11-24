‘MMK’s’ 3-part special stars (from left) Meg Imperial, Trina Legaspi, Kaila Estrada, Karina Bautista, and Jenny Miller. ABS-CBN

MANILA — “MMK” has released the trailer of its final episode, to be presented in three parts, as the iconic drama anthology nears its farewell after 31 years on air.

Titled “Scarlet Woman,” the episode centers on the character of Kaila Estrada, whose expected job as a cultural dancer in Cyprus turns out to be a ploy to recruit sex workers.

She finds allies in her fellow victims, portrayed by Karina Bautista, Jenny Miller, Meg Imperial, and Trina Legaspi.

“Bilang bahagi ng tatlong dekadang pasasalamat ng ‘MMK,’ handog namin ang natatanging kuwento ng katapangan ng mga kababaihan,” the trailer said.

The three-part special will air starting November 26, until the scheduled finale of “MMK” on December 10.

Originally titled “Maalaala Mo Kaya,” the ABS-CBN program premiered in May 1991, dramatizing real-life stories as shared by letter senders.

Its success saw the title expand as a radio drama, a 1994 movie, and a comic book adaptation, among others, with its regular weekend run (and the guessing game of its episode titles) making a mark on pop culture.

“MMK’s” exit was announced early this week by Charo Santos-Concio, the screen veteran and showbiz pillar whose decades-long role as the series’ presenter made her a household name.

