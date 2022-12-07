Bubbles, Paolo Paraiso are now Army reservists

MANILA – Siblings Bubbles and Paolo Paraiso are the latest celebrities to become reservists of the Philippine Army.

On Instagram, Bubbles shared photos of her and her brother in their fatigue uniform.

“Last night was such a treat — it was a fellowship for the @philippinearmy_ reservists, and it was so inspiring to meet those in much higher ranks who have been serving for quite some time already whilst being lawyers, politicians, businessmen, actors, and the like,” she said.

For his part, Paolo said: “Green is my new color. Proud to be part of the Army Reserve.”

According to Bubbles, it was actually Paolo’s idea for them to join the reserve force together but they ended up training separately.

Other celebrities who are also part of the reserve force include Matteo Guidicelli, Gerald Anderson, Aya Fernandez, Vickie Rushton and Jason Abalos, among others.

