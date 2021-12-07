Brenda Mage (right) reveals he was cast in a role in ‘Darna,’ but ultimately chose to join ‘Pinoy Big Brother.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Comedian Brenda Mage was cast in ABS-CBN’s TV adaptation of the “Darna” but ultimately gave up the role, in favor of another Kapamilya program.

Brenda Mage opted to enter “Pinoy Big Brother” as one of its celebrity housemates, he told his companions as seen in the December 7 episode of the reality show.

The topic came up during a game where the housemates guessed which news items where real or fake.

Brenda Mage was reacting to the announcement that actress Janella Salvador has been cast as Darna’s snake-haired nemesis Valentina in “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series” opposite Jane de Leon.

“Hindi!” he exclaimed. “Part sana ako ng ‘Darna’ at imposibleng si Janella ang papasok.”

His guess, however, proved wrong. Salvador was introduced as the millennial Valentina on November 19.

In the confession room, Brenda Mage told Big Brother that he had already been cast in “Darna” before he was offered to become a housemate in “PBB.” He chose the latter.

“Kasama po sana ako sa ‘Darna’ pero hindi ko po naituloy dahil mas pinili ko pong makilala kayo dito sa ‘Pinoy Big Brother,’” he said.

“Ako po sana si Valentina, pero tinanggihan ko. Charot lang!” he quipped, without specifying what role he would have portrayed.

Brenda Mage was announced as one of the celebrity housemates of “PBB” on October 8.

Just a few days prior, on October 5, the complete cast of “Darna,” with the exception of Salvador, was revealed.

Aside from Salvador, joining de Leon in the highly anticipated series are Iza Calzado as the original Darna and Narda’s mother, Zaijan Jaranilla as Narda’s brother Ding, and Joshua Garcia as Narda’s romantic interest Brian.

“Darna” started filming in mid-November

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño, along with director Avel Sunpongco, “Darna” started filming in mid-November at ABS-CBN’s Hollywood-standard sound stages in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.