MANILA -- Award-winning filmmaker Chito S. Roño believes that Janella Salvador, the actress who will portray Valentina in ABS-CBN's “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series,” will be able to give justice to her role.

In a statement, Roño also said viewers can expect a more modern super villain in the highly-anticipated series.

“We’re modernizing Valentina. Totally kakaiba sa dating Valentina!” Roño teased.

“I haven’t really seen her [Salvador] that much except for when she auditioned and I was kinda impressed. Hindi ako na-disappoint sa audition niya,” Roño continued.

“I think she would do justice to the character of Valentina. Janella would not only be capable but also interesting to do that different kind of character.”



It was just last Friday when ABS-CBN introduced Salvador as Valentina, the serpent queen and main nemesis of Pinoy iconic superhero Darna, to be played by Jane de Leon.

"First of all, I am very, very honored to be chosen among the many actresses who auditioned for this role. I am sure they are equally as amazing and I would like to take this opportunity to thank Chito Roño

and ABS-CBN for giving me the opportunity to portray this iconic role. I promise to live up to everyone's expectations but also make it my own," Salvador said at the time.

Roño handpicked Salvador from among the many artists who auditioned for the sought-after role.

Salvador's inclusion in the highly anticipated adaptation of ABS-CBN signals her biggest comeback on television after a year-long hiatus.

She was last seen in the hit series “The Killer Bride,” which paved the way for her to be hailed as Princess of Philippines Television in the 2020 Box Office Entertainment Awards.

Salvador joins the "Darna" stars and crew who started filming the series last November 15 at ABS-CBN’s Hollywood-standard sound stages in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.



