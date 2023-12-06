'Soundtrack #2' goes back to classics in love storytelling

'Soundtrack #2' teaser. Screenshot from Disney+ Philippines.

With their new K-drama series, the creatives behind "Soundtrack #2" hope to go back to the classics in terms of romance storytelling.

"Soundtrack #2" tells the story of Hyeonseo (Keum Sae-rok) and Suho (Noh Sang-hyun), described as "two young sweethearts who break up after six years together."

"You probably have seen a lot kind of love triangles so instead of trying to do something new, what I worked on and what I worked on together with director Choi (Jung-gyu), is we wanted to go back to the classics because for love stories, classics are really the essence of love shows. So I wanted to focus on that," director Kim Hee-won said in a press conference.

"Our main theme is music so we want to make sure that the music and the story flows well together and we tried some new directing styles so I think you can see that in the show. It's a familiar story but we have very good performance from the cast and we went back to the classics," she added.

Kim also expressed her gratitude that she was able to work with Choi.

"Very thankfully, Disney+ really loved 'Soundtrack #1' and the viewers really loved it too. So we talked about 'Soundtrack #2' from last year on and they proposed that I create 'Soundtrack #2'," Kim said.

"I'm just very grateful because for a director, the chance to do a (second) season is just an amazing opportunity. It was a no-brainer. I hope there are more seasons to come," she added.

Asked how she was approached by Kim, Choi said: "When she called me up, I was sure that I wanted to work with her and if it's Soundtrack #2,' it's even better."

For her part, Keum admitted that she decided to accept the project because of the two directors.

"These are two directors that every actor wants work together with, they're like a dream come true. I was very happy to join the project," she said.

Noh echoed Keum's sentiment, noting that the script was a fun read.

"I'm a big fan of the two directors so I wanted to be part of the project because of them. The script was just such a fun read and my character, Suho, is someone that I wanted to try portraying so that's why I got onboard," he said.

Sohn Jeong-Hyuck said he found a lot of common ground with his character, Kei.

"I really wanted to challenge myself and try this role and maybe this Kei is the reason why I've been doing music. So I really worked hard for the audition," he said.

Keum believes Hyeonseo's realistic and grounded view in life would resonate with viewers.

"Her dream is to become a professional pianist (but) because of realistic issues, she's struggling so she gives up on her dreams and she tries hard to make ends meet and she tries really hard despite all the challenges," Keum said.

"Because she's a realistic person, I wanted to portray her thoughts about dreams and reality. I think there would have been a lot of challenges but playing the piano must have been a very difficult challenge. It was my first time in my entire life playing the piano, it was really difficult but I have the best piano tutor so she would teach me and I would always use an electronic piano at home to practice, I tried my hardest," she added.

Noh felt that he will be showing a different side compared to his past roles.

"As I was acting out my character, you get to reconnect with your ex-girlfriend and he feels a lot of different emotions. His heart is fluttering, he has butterflies in his stomach, so I try to show that through my gazes," Noh said,

"My roles in the past are quite different from this role so I'm going to show a different side of myself. This guy is more playful, he is the more fun guy," he added.

Sohn also shared how the music was incorporated in the show and how it reignited his passion for the craft.

"For music, it's something that I'm really used to doing and before joining 'Soundtrack #2' last year, I was preparing for an album that I could not release. I was not having a favorable relationship with music last year and in 'Soundtrack #2,' Kei would write the lyrics for the two characters and I actually really enjoyed working on the music so I'm really thankful to 'Soundtrack #2' because it made me love music even more and this is my acting debut," he said.

"There are many moments that I felt that I wasn't doing great but they would say that, 'Kei if I said ok, it means it's ok,' (they) would cheer and root for me as well. They are much busier than on set but they always root for me so I just wanna thank them a lot."

New episodes of "Soundtrack #2" drop starting December 6.

