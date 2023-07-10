K-drama 'Soundtrack' returns to Disney+ with new leads

Keum Sae-rok, left, and Steve Sang-hyun Noh, right, are set to star in the drama 'Soundtrack 2,' set to stream on Disney+. Photos courtesy of Disney+

The South Korean romance drama "Soundtrack" is returning for a second series on Disney+, featuring new lead stars, the streaming service said Monday.

"Soundtrack #2" will star Keum Sae-rok, who previously starred in dramas like "Youth of May" and "The Interest of Love," and Noh Sang-hyun from "Pachinko," Disney+ said in a press release.

The series tells the story of Hyeonseo (Keum) and Suho (Noh), described as "two young sweethearts who break up after six years together."

"The pair go their separate ways only to be reconnected when Suho, a successful CEO, hires a piano tutor who turns out to be Hyeonseo," Disney+ said.

"What follows is a touching story of romantic rekindling that is sure to resonate with anyone who has experienced love, loss, and betrayal before," it added.

The streamer did not give the exact premiere date for "Soundtrack#2," only saying the series would be available "later this year."

Kim Heewon, known for dramas like "Little Women" and "Vincenzo," will return as the show's director, Disney+ said.

"Soundtrack #1," which starred Park Hyung-sik and Han So-hee, premiered on Disney+ in 2022.

