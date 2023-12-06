Now a lawyer, will Jimmy Bondoc run for public office?

Jimmy Bondoc

MANILA -- "It was the longest three months of my life."

This was how singer Jimmy Bondoc described the waiting game of the results of the recent Bar Exams.



Bondoc graduated from the University of the East (UE) College of Law while fulfilling his duties in Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) as one of its board of directors.

ABS-CBN News caught up with Bondoc on the day the bar passers were announced and he shared some of his insights and inspiration for taking up law.



"During the Duterte administration, I was appointed in PAGCOR and I thought public service is for me. So I want to be a better public servant. And 'yung gobyerno talaga really runs on the laws. Alam mo nature ko talaga na to achieve, I want to get better all the time," Bondoc said.



Bondoc said that his exposure to public office challenged him to better understand law. And he also shared how former President Rodrigo Duterte inspired him to beome a better public servant.



"Nag-uusap kami eh and in a way he wanted to groom me. And I'm happy for that. I spent some time recently in Davao, and mas excited pa siya sa akin dun sa resulta ng bar," Bondoc added.



Instead of going to the Supreme Court to see the bar passers list, Bondoc just stayed home and quietly rejoiced when he saw his name flashed on the screen.

This was Bondoc's first take of the bar exam and he passed.



"It's not a source of pride but it's an affirmation that if you really do your best, ibibigay naman ata ng Diyos sa 'yo. You really have to give it your all. I'm a give-it-your-all kind of guy," he said.



Bondoc added that his exposure to helping out indigents while in PAGCOR inspired him in his future law practice to help out the less fortunate and the defenseless. He added that he also likes political law.



Bondoc is not closing his doors on returning to public service in the future.



"I've always had very few strong political allies. And I always wait for them. I don't let it come from me, because they know better. And if they think I am fit, I am here to serve their highest ideals. Pero hindi po ako nagprepresinta kahit kanino. And it's not out of pride, but humility. Dahil kayo naman ang may alam kung saan niyo ko magagamit."

