LOOK: Donny, Belle in stunning Dubai desert snaps

Screen couple Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan appear to be enjoying their time together in Dubai, where they have been promoting their latest film.

On Instagram on Tuesday, the two shared photos of their desert safari experience.

Mariano is seen aboard an TV in one image, and beaming as she took in the view of the sunset in another.

Pangilinan was similarly all-smiles as he drove his own vehicle, and like his leading lady, appeared to watch as the sun went down.

Mariano, 20, and Pangilinan, 24, have been in the UAE for a series of promotional activities for their movie, “An Inconvenient Love,” which is also being screened in the Middle East country for Filipinos based there.

Aside from attending a screening of the Star Cinema title, “DonBelle” also performed at events for the Filipino community in Dubai, and toured Philippine media outlets.

Directed by Petersen Vargas, “An Inconvenient Love” marks Star Cinema’s return to physical cinemas in two years amid eased pandemic restrictions.

It is also the second film of Mariano and Pangilinan as a tandem, following “Love Is Color Blind” and the phenomenal success of their launching series “He’s Into Her.”