MANILA — Pop superstar Sarah Geronimo has finally returned to the “ASAP Natin ‘To” studio, two years since her last physical performance inside ABS-CBN.

Geronimo was welcomed back by her colleagues in “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Tuesday, as seen in an Instagram post from the program’s head writer Darla Sauler.

“My [Popster] heart is super happy. Welcome back bebe gurl @justsarahgph! Oh yes, she’s back - on the studio! Don’t miss her on Sunday sa ASAP!” Sauler teased.

Currently, “ASAP Natin ‘To” cycles between live and taped episodes, with some performances recorded on Tuesday, apparently including Geronimo’s stage comeback.

The hitmaker is expected to sing her latest songs in the December 11 episode. In October alone, she released two tracks, “Dati-Dati” and “Cuore.”

Geronimo technically resumed being part of “ASAP Natin ‘To” in July, but her monthly numbers under the “Sarah G Specials” banner were all recorded outside the variety show’s studio.

She last performed on the “ASAP Natin ‘To” stage in its November 1, 2020 episode, followed by some taped and remote performances before taking a break from showbiz to focus on her marriage.

During her hiatus from the limelight, Geronimo missed the show’s transition to additional free TV airing on TV5, and its anniversaries in February.

Geronimo has been a mainstay of the ABS-CBN concert variety program since 2004.

