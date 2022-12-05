WATCH: Donny, Belle in Zack Tabudlo's 'Pinadama' MV

Zack Tabudlo’s ‘Pinadama’ is part of the official soundtrack of ‘An Inconvenient Love,’ starring Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano. Screenshot

MANILA — Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan channel their latest big-screen characters in the music video of Zack Tabudlo’s “Pinadama,” released on Monday.

Inspired by the screen couple’s romcom flick “An Inconvenient Love,” the music video stars Mariano as a convenience store cashier Ayef, who appears torn about contacting Manny, portrayed by Pangilinan.

Daydreaming about Manny — she ends up imagining customers wearing the same mask worn by him when they first met — Ayef finally musters the courage to dial him. However, she is surprised when Manny shows up in front of her even before she presses the call button.

Tabudlo is meanwhile seen inside the same store, whose singing of “Pinadama” provides the perfect soundtrack to the unfolding love story.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“Pinadama” was also heard in the actual film as a part of the official soundtrack of “An Inconvenient Love.”

Delivering a line from the movie, Pangilinan is heard asking Mariano in the music video, “What if maging tayo?”

The music video of “Pinadama” was directed by Shai Advincula-Antonio, and produced by Republic Records Philippines and Project 8 Projects.

Directed by Petersen Vargas, “An Inconvenient Love” is still showing in cinemas nationwide.

Related video: