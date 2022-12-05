'Sesame Street' actor Bob McGrath passes away

Actor Bob McGrath, best known for being part of the children's educational show “Sesame Street,” died on Sunday. He was 90.

In a post on Facebook, the Sesame Workshop mourned the passing of one of its founding cast members, saying McGrath “embodied the melodies of Sesame Street like no one else.”

“His performances brought joy and wonder to generations of children around the world, whether teaching them the ABCs, the people in their neighborhood, or the simple joy of feeling music in their hearts,” the statement said.

Sesame Worskhop added McGrath’s rich tenor filled airwaves and concert halls from Las Vegas to Saskatchewan to Tokyo many times over.

“We will be forever grateful for his many years of passionate creative contributions to Sesame Street and honored that he shared so much of his life with us.”

Citing McGrath’s family members, Variety reported that the actor passed away on peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.