Netflix series 'Heartstopper' wraps up season 2 filming

The cast of the Netflix series "Heartstopper" has wrapped up filming for its second season.

In a tweet, Netflix showed a photo of lead stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke with a clapper concluding the shoot.

"That's a wrap on Heartstopper Season 2," Netflix said in the caption.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name written by Alice Oseman, "Heartstopper" revolves around a gay student Charlie Spring (Locke) who fell in love with his seatmate, rugby star player Nick Nelson (Connor).

The British coming-of-age series received critical acclaim for its diverse representation of the LGBT community and fresh take on queer issues.

