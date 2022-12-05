K-drama 'The Fabulous' to stream on Netflix on Dec. 23

Netflix has announced that the upcoming South Korean series “The Fabulous” will have a global premiere on December 23.

The series follows the dreams, love, and friendship of friends who are dedicated to the fashion industry.

Chae Soo-bin plays Pyo Ji-eun, a manager at a PR agency for luxury brands, filled with passion and pride for her work.

Choi Min-ho plays freelance retoucher Ji Woo-min, who has always been indifferent but starts to grow as he learns more about his dreams and love.

Aside from the two, the series also features Lee Sang-woon, Park Hee-jung, and more.

“The Fabulous” is directed by Kim Jeong-hyeon.