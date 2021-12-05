TJ Valderrama and Karen Bordador ended their journey as PBB housemates. Screen grab from Kapamilya Online.

MANILA -- TJ Valderrama and Karen Bordador are the latest batch of housemates to leave the "Pinoy Big Brother" house in the ongoing season.

On Sunday's episode of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10," it was announced that Valderrama and Bordador will end their journey as housemates after receiving the least number of "save" votes.

With their eviction, Samantha Bernardo and Alexa Ilacad were given at least another week to stay inside the PBB house.

Prior to his eviction, Valderrama was embroiled in harassment allegations after clips of him and fellow housemate Shanaia Gomez circulated online.

Although the housemates clarified that they are just close to each other, they were reminded that their actions may be misinterpreted by viewers.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.