‘PBB’ housemates agree to set boundaries amid harassment accusations

‘PBB’ housemates Shanaia Gomez and TJ Valderrama, whose physical interactions seen in circulating clips on social media have spurred allegations of harassment, spoke about setting physical boundaries in the November 22 episode of the reality show. ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) on Monday addressed accusations of harassment in its ongoing season, rooted from observed interactions between TJ Valderrama and Shanaia Gomez, through an open forum among the housemates that resulted in their agreement to set physical boundaries.

Over the weekend, clips of Valderrama, 35, initiating physical contact with Gomez, 19, culled from the 24/7 Kumu livestream of the reality show, circulated on social media, spurring allegations of harassment.

In the November 22 episode of the series, Big Brother separately spoke with the male and female housemates in the confession room, to discuss their level of closeness expressed through physical affection.

During the conversation, clips of the housemates hugging each other, leaning on another, and seated on another’s lap were shown.

The younger women were asked which among the male housemates they feel most comfortable with. Anji Salvacion, 19, Alexa Ilacad, 21, and Gomez all mentioned Valderrama, whom they described as a “kuya,” or an older brother.

“Ang common denominator, [sina] Kuya TJ, Mama Brends,” Gomez said, also referring to openly gay comedian Brenda Mage. “Caring po sila. They always come to the rescue.”

Big Brother then reminded all the housemates to be cautious about being affectionate towards each other, as viewers may misinterpret their actions, without the complete context.

“Maganda ang pagpapakita ng appreciation at affection para sa isa’t isa. Gusto ko lang sabihin na kayo ay public figures. Sana lang ay maging maingat kayo kung paano niyo pinapakita ang appreciation ninyo para sa isa’t isa. Dahil minsan, maaaring hindi ito naiintindihan, lalo na kung hindi nila alam ang buong konteksto nito,” Big Brother said.

Upon Kuya’s urging to “set boundaries” if needed, housemates Samantha Bernardo and Jordan Andrews initiated a group discussion to come to an agreement.

“We all are so close, but in this situation, what might be okay with you in how you are being treated, might not be okay with someone else,” Andrews said.

Bernardo added: “Kailangan natin mag-set ng healthy boundaries [with] each other, at kailangan openly at wholeheartedly natin itong pag-usapan.”

Valderrama was one of the housemates who voiced his opinion on the issue.

“Tulad ng sinabi niyo, galing tayo sa pandemic, na walang touching, [mayroong] physical distancing,” he pointed out. “And then we’re here, we’re all negative, we’re in one house, and family tayong lahat. Hindi mo mapigilang magpakita ng physical na affection.”

“Puwede rin na iba ‘yung tingin, iba ‘yung anggulo. Mukhang… Alam niyo na. Hindi natin mapigilan kasi ‘yung sinasabi ng iba. Hindi natin mapipigilan ‘yun,” Valderrama added.

Gomez spoke up as well, bringing up communication and consent.

“If you see something that you think you should ano… Tell that person, ‘Uy, maybe don’t do that na lang.’ Parang ganu’n. Para alam niya,” she said.

Responding to Bernardo asking whether they all agree to set boundaries in expressing physical affection, Valderrama shared his concern about the supposed “damage” that may cause on their relationships.

“Somehow, makaka-damage ‘to sa relationship natin dito sa house. Magkakailangan ‘yan, for sure,” Valderrama said. “E, ayaw din naman ni Kuya ‘yun, na mawala ‘yung relationship natin sa isa’t isa. So we have to find that sweet spot na parang sakto lang, pero hindi mawawala ‘yung love natin, affection natin sa isa’t isa.”

The discussion ended with that apparent consensus, and later, a group hug.

In closing the episode, “PBB” host Toni Gonzaga read a statement from the program which was also released through its social media pages.

“Ang harassment ay isang bagay na hindi palalagpasin ni Kuya kailanman lalo na’t kung ito ay may patunay. Ngunit mismong mga housemates na ang nagsabi na walang anumang nagaganap na ganito sa loob ng bahay.

“Nawa’y mas maging mapanuri at responsable ang lahat sa social media at huwag manghusga lalo na kung hindi sapat at tama ang konteksto at impormasyon,” the program said.

This is not the first time the issue of sexual harassment has been tackled in the reality series.

In the “Otso” edition of “PBB” in 2019, housemate Banjo Dangalan was force-evicted after repeated warnings over his sexual jokes, and complaints from female housemates about invading their personal space.

