Behind the Music: 'Christmas Bonus' by Aegis

MANILA -- Perhaps the most anticipated part of working throughout the whole year is getting one's Christmas bonus. From corporate executives to rank and file employees or even newly regularized workers in every company, everybody is hoping to get a Christmas bonus.

No wonder, when the popular pop-rock band Aegis recorded “Christmas Bonus” as a track in the group’s Christmas album, “Paskung Pasko,” released in 2000, the song instantly became a hit among everyone anticipating those two magic words.

“Christmas Bonus” became the carrier single of Aegis’ 10-track “Paskung Pasko,” that contains all original tunes. It surprised even the band members when “Christmas Bonus” was instantly embraced by Filipinos all around the world, especially the hard-working employees, for its very thematic Yuletide theme.

The song undoubtedly lands in the roster of memorable OPM Christmas songs every holiday season.

“To be honest, the intention was to give a cheerful Christmas song specifically dedicated to the hard-working employees that most of us can relate to,” Aegis told ABS-CBN News. “We were not really expecting for the album to get this big because of ‘Christmas Bonus.’ We are extremely thankful to all our fans for the support they have given us.”

To their surprise, the popularity of “Christmas Bonus” extends beyond the holiday season. “We had a concert in UP Diliman and the audience was insisting that we perform ‘Christmas Bonus.’ Thing is, the concert was in February. But we gave in to what the crowd was asking for.”

Even in their concerts abroad, “Christmas Bonus” has been is a much requested song in the group’s repertoire regardless of season.

“Christmas Bonus” was a collaboration of then sweethearts, Eva Vivar and Aegis composer, the late Celso Abenoja. Vivar wrote the lyrics, while Abenoja did the melody of the song. It was a mutual decision between Alpha Records and AGs Management (managers of Aegis) to make the song the album’s carrier track.

Aside from “Christmas Bonus” and the title track, “Paskung Pasko,” other original selections in the album include “Christmas Is Here Again,” “Sana’y Kapiling Ka Ngayong Pasko,” “Paskong Wala Ka,” “Pagdiriwang ng Kapaskuhan,” “Araw-Araw Gawing Pasko,” “Kahulugan ng Pasko,” “Pasko” and “Ubas at Pag-ibig.”

Since the group started 22 years ago, Aegis has always been composed of the same members. Juliet and Mercy Sunot on vocals, Rey Abenoja on lead guitar and vocals, Stella Maries Pabico on keyboards, Rowena Adriano on bass and Vilma Goloviogo on drumx.

In 2011, the managers decided to add another member, one of the Sunot sisters, Kris Sunot on vocals, to cater to the younger audience.

Although Aegis has been performing “Christmas Bonus” through the years, not one in the group, ironically, has ever received a bonus pay. “[Because] Not one of us has worked for a corporate office,” Aegis disclosed.

However, hearing the loud cheers of their fans and audience is enough to be considered “Christmas bonus” for all of them.

Like perhaps every Filipino, Aegis has always been inspired by Christmas here in the Philippines. Every year, Christmas is an occasion every one in the group always looks forward to.

“Of course, we love Christmas so much,” Aegis chorused. “Every member of the group is very family-oriented. Even if we have a scheduled performance on Christmas Day, we make it a point to still celebrate the event with our families.”

Aegis members traditionally spend Christmas with their family and loved ones. Although they know they all have to observe and follow protocols because of the pandemic, they insisted that nothing will be different this year for them.

“Just like any other family would celebrate their Christmas, our families will gather for a simple meal and spend time with one another after dinner,” Aegis said. “Most likely, there wouldn’t be any major difference, since we all live in the same community.”

On December 4, 5 and 6, Aegis will hold an online concert, “Aegis na Aegis: A Story of Us,” at the Newport Performing Arts Theater at Resorts World Manila. This is the same sold-out show that won for the group the Best Major Concert at the 30th Aliw Awards.

Aegis is set to rock the night as they journey down memory lane. Although they are aware that they will not be interacting with an audience, they are simply raring to perform again onstage.

“We haven’t been able to perform a live show since the pandemic started,” the iconic band lamented. “We really miss performing for our fans. Even if we won’t get to do our regular banter with our audience, the thought of our fans enjoying this virtual concert in the comfort of their own homes is good enough for us.”

Aegis agrees that nothing really beats Christmas here in the Philippines. We have the most unique and undoubtedly the longest Christmas celebration.

“Christmas in the Philippines is the world,” Aegis maintained. “Believe it or not, we start decorating our homes as early as September 1. That’s how much we love Christmas!”

The pay-per-view screening schedule of “Aegis na Aegis: A Story of Us” are December 5 at 5 p.m., 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and December 6 at 3 a.m., 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Special guest is “The Voice Philippines” Season 1 champion, Mitoy Yonting.

The concert is presented by Resorts World Manila, in cooperation with Full House Theater Company and Ultimate Shows, Inc. tickets at KTX.

