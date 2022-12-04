Lyca Gairanod finally introduces boyfriend on social media

MANILA – Followers of Lyca Gairanod had their eyes peeled on the young singer’s social media page after she finally introduced her boyfriend to the public.

On Saturday, Gairanod posted two photos with her boyfriend Kyle Walle where they could be seen walking hand in hand.

“Spend time w u,” she captioned her post before adding a brown heart emoji.

In a recent interview with PEP, Gairanod supposedly started her relationship with Walle in March but it was only after she turned 18 that she made it known.

Gairanod turned 18 last November 21.

Last year, Gairanod trended on Twitter with broadcaster Karen Davila after their hilarious reactions upon knowing they have the same birthday. The comical encounter generated tons of memes on social media.

The two personalities made true to their promise to hold their birthday party together last year.

Gairanod was the first winner of “The Voice Kids.” She was part of Sarah Geronimo’s team, along with Darren Espanto.