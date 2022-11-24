LOOK: Ex-'Voice Kids' champ Lyca Gairanod turns 18

MANILA -- Singer and former "The Voice Kids" champion Lyca Gairanod marked her 18th birthday on Monday, November 21.

In her most recent social media post, Gairanod shared new photos for her followers.

Her debut photos taken by photographer Marco Constantino were also uploaded on Instagram.

Months before she turned 18, Gairanod turned heads with swimsuit photos she also shared on social media.

Last year, Gairanod trended on Twitter with broadcaster Karen Davila after their hilarious reactions upon knowing they have the same birthday. The comical encounter generated tons of memes on social media.

The two personalities made true to their promise to hold their birthday party together last year.

Gairanod was the first winner of “The Voice Kids” where she beat Darren Espanto in the finals.

