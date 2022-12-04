Kean still in cloud nine after 'Pulso' concert with Unique, Adie

MANILA – Kean Cirpriano is still in cloud nine a day after he staged the concert titled “Pulso” with Unique Salonga and Adie Garcia.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Cipriano admitted that they were totally clueless during their first meeting on how they could mesh three different genres of music into a two-hour concert.

Thanks to Paolo Valenciano who helmed their show, the concert turned out well and more than what he expected.

“Direk @paolovalenciano asked us what show we wanted to deliver. Unique said ‘silhouettes.’ Adie said ‘chill.’ I said I wanted a ‘rock show.’ And that’s exactly what happened. Nagkapulsuhan lahat! My big thanks to you Direk @paolovalenciano and your team for making my dream come true,” Cipriano said.

The former Callalily frontman said this wasn’t his first time to perform before a big crowd but this concert stands out from the rest.

“It's the first time that my vision was actually realized and more. The visuals, the lights and the sounds blew my mind! It was the happiest performance of my life,” he said.

Cipriano is one of the co-founders of O/C Records along with his wife, actress Chynna Ortaleza. He was the former vocalist of Callalily until he announced in June that he is no longer part of the OPM band.

Salonga, meantime, is a Filipino singer-songwriter who began his career as the frontman of IV of Spades before he pursued a solo career.

As for Garcia, he is an O/C Records talent who is behind the songs “Mahika” and “Kabado."