Kean, Unique, Adie to hold 'Pulso' concert in November

MANILA – Kean Cipriano, Unique Salonga, and Adie Garcia are joining forces to treat their fans to a one-night concert.

According to O/C Records, the three of them will hold “Pulso” at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on November 29.

The event is co-presented by O/C Records and Viva Live and will be directed by Paolo Valenciano. Tickets will go on sale starting September 15.

Other details about the upcoming concert have yet to be revealed.

Cipriano is one of the co-founders of O/C Records along with his wife, actress Chynna Ortaleza. He was the former vocalist of Callalily until he announced in June that he is no longer part of the OPM band.

Salonga, meantime, is a Filipino singer-songwriter who began his career as the frontman of IV of Spades before he pursued a solo career.

As for Garcia, he is an O/C Records talent who is behind the songs “Mahika” and “Kabado.”

Related video: