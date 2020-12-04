WATCH: New teaser for ‘final chapter’ of ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ live-action movies

MANILA — A new teaser for the “final chapter” of films in the “Rurouni Kenshin” live-action movie series has been released this Friday.

Uploaded on its official website, the clip shows a glimpse of the film’s exciting action sequences with a shot of a burning city, as well as the reveal that the first of the two movies, “Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final,” will be released on April 23 next year.

The second film will premiere on June 4, it added.

You can check it out below:

The films were originally scheduled to open this year, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These movies will cover the stories centering on how Kenshin Himura (portrayed by the returning Takeru Satoh) — the main character — got his cross-shaped scar, and an arc called “Saikyō no Teki -- Enishi,” or “Most Terrifying Enemy — Enishi.”

It remains unclear whether they will be shown in the Philippines.

The first live-action “Rurouni Kenshin” movie had a limited run in the country back in 2012. Its sequel enjoyed wider local release in 2014. The cast even visited in the same year.

All of the movies were adapted from the manga of the same name by Nobuhiro Watsuki.

The anime adaptation was also shown in local television.

