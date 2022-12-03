South Korean actor Kim soo-hyun is returning to the Philippines in January 2023 for another fan meet. Photo: Twitter/@soohyun_k216]

Seven months since he last visited the Philippines, award-winning South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun is set to return to the country for another fan meeting.

Dunkin' Philippines, which the 34-year-old actor endorses, announced Saturday that Kim would host the event at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Jan. 17.

Annyeong! #DunkinPHxKimSoohyun 😍

KIM SOOHYUN Fan Meet in the Philippines- SOON! Tickets will be available at select Dunkin’ stores. Stay tuned for more details. 💜🧡 pic.twitter.com/70MxoCJVbq — Dunkin' Philippines (@dunkinph) December 3, 2022

The popular donut shop chain said tickets would be available at its select stores but did not give further details.

Kim visited the country last June for a fan meeting at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The actor is best known for his roles in the TV dramas "Dream High," "My Love from the Star," and most recently "It's Okay to Not Be Okay."

