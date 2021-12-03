MANILA -- Actress Nikki Valdez has lost her "embaby."



This was confirmed by Valdez on Thursday in a message she wrote for her husband Luisito Garcia as they marked their 7th anniversary as a couple.

On Instagram, Valdez uploaded a clip showing throwback photos of her sweet moments with Garcia, as well as snaps of Valdez receiving shots with the help of her husband.

In the caption, Valdez thanked Garcia for everything that they've faced together "from alternate visits to the hospital to trying to have a baby and losing our little 'embaby.'"

"Thank you my love @hoyluisito for going through this endless journey with me. God couldn’t have picked a better partner to be with me through it all," Valdez shared.

"I know 7 years is nothing compared to other relationships that last a decade or more but we celebrate this day because with everything we went through — from alternate visits to the hospital to trying to have a baby and losing our little 'embaby' — we are here constantly making that choice to love each other."

Valdez said that she is thankful for Garcia and very happy to be with him "with or without another baby."

"I am grateful for you my love and I am very happy (with or without another baby) to have come this far with you, beside you and will continue to do so till my last breathe. I will always hold your hand as you have held mine… YOU AND ME, through the years. Happy 7 Years Together till FOREVER!!!" she concluded.

For his part, Garcia vowed to be the best husband for Valdez and a father to the actress's daughter, Olivia, from a previous relationship.

Valdez and Garcia tied the knot in Hong Kong in August 2018.