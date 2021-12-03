Home  >  Entertainment

Ebe Dancel to mark release of new single with live performance

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 03 2021 12:04 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- OPM singer-songwriter Ebe Dancel on Thursday released a new song titled "Huling Unang Sayaw," which is now available on various streaming platforms.

The song was also uploaded on Dancel's official YouTube page.

To mark the occasion, Dancel will be performing live for his fans via his Facebook page on December 3 at 6 p.m.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ebe Dancel (@ebedancel)

"Huling Unang Sayaw" is his follow-up to “Tanging Kailangan,” which was released August.

The former frontman of the band Sugarfree, Dancel is the musical genius behind the OPM hits “Prom,” “Tulog Na,” “Wag Ka Nang Umiyak,” and “Burnout.” 

Dancel will also be re-releasing his album “Bawat Daan” on vinyl this month.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ebe Dancel (@ebedancel)

Related video: 

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  Ebe Dancel   Huling Unang Sayaw  