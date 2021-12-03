Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- OPM singer-songwriter Ebe Dancel on Thursday released a new song titled "Huling Unang Sayaw," which is now available on various streaming platforms.

The song was also uploaded on Dancel's official YouTube page.

To mark the occasion, Dancel will be performing live for his fans via his Facebook page on December 3 at 6 p.m.

"Huling Unang Sayaw" is his follow-up to “Tanging Kailangan,” which was released August.

The former frontman of the band Sugarfree, Dancel is the musical genius behind the OPM hits “Prom,” “Tulog Na,” “Wag Ka Nang Umiyak,” and “Burnout.”

Dancel will also be re-releasing his album “Bawat Daan” on vinyl this month.

