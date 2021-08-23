Ebe Dancel set to release new single

MANILA -- OPM singer-songwriter Ebe Dancel is set to release a new single, he announced on Monday on social media.

On Instagram, Dancel posted a teaser of his new song, "Tanging Kailangan," which will be released on August 24 on various music streaming services.

"Surprise! New single coming out tomorrow," he wrote in the caption.



The former frontman of the band Sugarfree, Dancel is the musical genius behind the OPM hits “Prom,” “Tulog Na,” “Wag Ka Nang Umiyak,” and “Burnout.”

Last year, Dancel led OPM vinyl releases with the album "Baliktanaw."

His last single, “Manatili,” released in May, reflects his struggle with anxiety disorder amid the pandemic.

It was also released by his new recording label Whitescope Entertainment.

Related video: