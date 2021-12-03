Photos from Kimpoy Feliciano and Heaven Peralejo's Instagram accounts



Actor and vlogger Kimpoy Feliciano has broken his silence about the issue, romantically linking him to actress Heaven Peralejo in his recent YouTube vlog.

In his newest content on the video-sharing platform, Feliciano echoed the earlier statement of Peralejo on the real score between them, stressing that they are just close friends.

“Ini-expect ko naman 'yan na lalabas 'yan sa mga questions natin. Hindi talaga kami, hindi kami ni Heaven,” Feliciano said.

“And hindi ko alam kung maniniwala pa rin kayo dahil siyempre, 'yung iba meron na silang sarili nilang paniniwala na kahit sasabihin mo hindi, iisipin nila na, ‘Ah, tinatago n'yo lang or ayaw n'yo lang aminin or blah, blah,’” he saidd.

“So, 'yun guys. Nasa sa inyo na kung maniniwala kayo o hindi pero sinabi na rin naman ni Heaven sa interview niya na friends lang talaga kami. 'Yun, friends lang talaga kami. Friends lang kami ni Heaven. We're really close and siya 'yung lagi kong nakakasama recently. Talagang sobrang nagkasundo kami. 'Yun, we're friends.”

Earlier this week, Peralejo also dispelled the rumors in an interview with ABS-CBN personality Darla Sauler for her vlog.

“Hindi talaga. 'Di ba kapag kunyari yung friend mo, ‘Uy beh,’ ganoon. Pero kami ni Kimpoy, we are very best friends,” she said.

This after several netizens wondered if they are now a couple following Feliciano’s Instagram post greeting the Kapamilya actress with a sweet birthday message accompanied by a photo showing them at a beach.

After her past relationships, Peralejo said she’s at a point in her life where she would like to focus and love herself more.

Feliciano also revealed that they have known each other even before doing the film “Happy Times.”

“Matagal na kami magkakilala ni Heaven noon pa, siguro pagkalabas pa lang niya ng 'PBB.' Merong mga events na usually kami ang magkasama. Hanggang sa naging friends kami. Dun din talaga kami naging close sa 'Happy Times', lagi kaming magka-usap, sabay kaming kumakain,” the actor explained.

He went on to admit that their trip to Siargao paved the way for them to consider each other as a “safe place.”

“Tapos nagkataon na nagkaroon ng Siargao trip, tapos kami 'yung magkasama for like a week kami lang at 'yung mga barkada niya. There were times during that trip na nag-share din kami ng hinaing sa isa’t isa pagdating sa personal lives namin and sa industry. Nakahanap kami ng parang safe place sa isa’t isa,” he said.

Last month, Peralejo confirmed that she is again single after deleting all her photos with Kiko Estrada on social media, just weeks after revealing that they are a couple.

According to Peralejo, she has moved on and is now enjoying her life.

RELATED VIDEO