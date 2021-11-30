Heaven denies she's in a relationship with Kimpoy Feliciano

MANILA – Heaven Peralejo has denied that there is anything romantic brewing between her and actor-vlogger Kimpoy Feliciano.

This after several netizens wondered if they are now a couple following Feliciano’s Instagram post greeting the Kapamilya actress with a sweet birthday message accompanied by a photo showing them at a beach.

The popular YouTuber thanked Peralejo for coming into his life and fans became more intrigued when Peralejo commented on the post, calling the vlogger “beh.”

In an interview with ABS-CBN personality Darla Sauler for her vlog, Peralejo stressed that she and Feliciano are just very good friends.

“Hindi talaga. 'Di ba kapag kunyari yung friend mo, ‘Uy beh,’ ganoon. Pero kami ni Kimpoy, we are very best friends,” she said.

After her past relationships, Peralejo said she’s at a point in her life where she would like to focus and love herself more.

“Single ako pero not ready to mingle. 'Yung kay Kimpoy guys, masaya lang din na nagkaroon talaga ako ng kaibigan sa showbiz. Thankful kami sa isa’t isa na finally nakahanap ka rin na kaibigan talaga na lumalabas kahit hindi magkasama sa work,” she said.

“So 'yung amin talaga ni Kimpoy, 'yung pagmamahalan namin, hanggang best friends lang okay? Masanay na kayong may kaibigan akong lalaki,” she added.

Peralejo also reacted to bashers commenting that she jumps from one relationship to another so quickly.

“Guys alam niyo, magpahinga rin kayo okay? Magpahinga kayo sa kaka-bash sa akin. Sabi ko nga sa inyo, single ako pero not ready to mingle. Huwag tayo mag-assume at gumawa ng issue na wala naman talagang issue. Christmas na oh. Dapat happy, happy.”

Last month, Peralejo confirmed that she is again single after deleting all her photos with Kiko Estrada on social media, just weeks after revealing that they are a couple.

According to Peralejo, she has moved on and is now enjoying her life.