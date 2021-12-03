MANILA -- Actor-singer Khalil Ramos on Thursday turned to social media to share his birthday greetings for his girlfriend, actress Gabbi Garcia, who turned 23.

Posting snaps and clips of the actress on Instagram, Ramos said he is blessed to have Garcia in his life.

"I am so fortunate to have a partner in life that I could laugh with, be serious with & create stories with. You are an amazing person, @gabbi. I love you," Ramos wrote in the caption of his post.

Meanwhile, Garcia said there is "nothing more I could ask for," as she marked her birthday.

"23, here we go," she wrote.

Garcia and Ramos started dating in 2017. In a joint vlog in September last year, the two revealed that Kathryn Bernardo played cupid for them back in 2015 during the debut of Julia Barretto.

Garcia and Ramos have now been together for over four years.

