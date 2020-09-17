Did you know? Kathryn played cupid in Khalil and Gabbi Garcia's relationship

MANILA – Celebrity couple Khalil Ramos and Gabbi Garcia revealed they have Kathryn Bernardo to thank for their relationship.

In a YouTube Live broadcast on Tuesday, the two shared that it was Bernardo who played cupid for them back in 2015 during the debut of Julia Barretto.

Ramos said he first saw Garcia during that party and he immediately asked Bernardo, who was seated beside him at that time, who she was.

“At that time, 'yung relationship namin ni Kath, hindi kami like now. We’re much closer now. Pero out of nowhere, I asked her who you were,” he said.

“Tapos parang naramdaman niya yata kaagad na parang I’m crushing on you or I like you. Sabi niya agad, ‘Si ano iyan, si Gabbi. Papakilala kita, papakilala kita. Halika, halika, papakilala kita,'” he added.

Garcia recalled that Bernardo simply introduced them to each other before she and the actress went to the dance floor.

“Sumayaw pa kami sa dance floor ni Kath. Suddenly, someone from Star Magic pulls her and said she has an interview so I was alone. Hindi ko na alam, bigla ka (Ramos) na lang lumapit sa akin,” she said.

Garcia said she and Ramos started having small talks and he never left her side that night.

“After the small talk, I went looking for my friends. He went with me, he helped me look for them. And when I saw sila na, you were just there. You were just following me the whole night,” she said.

When it was time to go home, Garcia admitted she was waiting for Ramos to ask for her number but he didn’t.

The following day, Garcia said Ramos slid her a message on social media and that’s when they started talking again although not for long.

“We became friends for a short bit and we lost contact na. Nung 2017 na 'yung next,” he said.

Garcia and Ramos started dating in 2017. They have now been together for three years.

Giving Bernardo a shoutout during the YouTube Live, Ramos said: “Thank you Kath, we love you. And we miss you if you’re watching.”

“Cheers, Kath,” Garcia added.