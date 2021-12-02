Belle Mariano’s debut album ‘Daylight’ is now available across streaming platforms

MANILA — After scoring a phenomenal hit on television, Belle Mariano is expanding her widely followed career as a bona fide recording star now with a debut album to her name.

Mariano released Friday midnight her first full-length album, “Daylight,” which is available across streaming platforms worldwide.

The Star Pop-produced record consists of 7 tracks, including the hit “Sigurado.” The Trisha Denise-penned song about being cautious in love was released in May as a soundtrack for “He’s Into Her,” Mariano’s launching series with screen partner Donny Pangilinan.

“For Your Eyes Only,” also by Denise, is similarly a soundtrack for another title starring Mariano and Pangilinan — the upcoming “Love Is Color Blind,” scheduled for release on December 10.

The rest of the tracks are “Tanging Dahilan” (written by Gab Tagadtad), “With You” (Angelica ‘Majarlica’ Tagadtad), “Rainy Days” (Sab), “Rise” (Jayda), and “Nights of December” (Alexis Tagadtad).

Mariano, 19, previously said the goal for “Daylight” is to be a source of inspiration with “bright and colorful” songs, to help ease trying times.

“I want to be someone who gives color,” she said, when asked how she wants to be known as a music artist. “I feel like now, during the pandemic, we need something light, we need something na hindi mabigat. I want to be authentic, too, and legitimate.”

