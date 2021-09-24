What to expect from Belle Mariano's debut album

Actress-singer Belle Mariano. Instagram: @jakegalvez, @johnlozano10

MANILA — Breakout star Belle Mariano has finished recording her debut album, described as a “light” and relatable listen to her generation, and a burst of color amid the uncertainties of the lingering pandemic.

The “He’s Into Her” star spoke at length about the project in behind-the-scenes footage of her recording, released Friday by ABS-CBN music label Starpop.

Mariano first shared her gratitude for the massive success of her first single “Sigurado,” which was also part of the official soundtrack of “He’s Into Her.”

Referring to her album, Mariano said: “It’s going to be light, and I feel that a lot from my generation can relate to this, especially the lyrics. Once marinig niyo siya, talagang makaka-relate kayo. Good vibes lang ‘yung album.”

The record will include new songs from different composers, according to Starpop label head Rox Santos.

Asked which of the tracks has become her favorite, Mariano was unable to give a ready answer. “Hindi ko siya kakantahin kung hindi siya maganda. Ang ganda talaga ng songs, I swear! Sobrang galing ng mga composers,” she said.

Santos, meanwhile, lauded Mariano for her professionalism and creative input in the production of her album.

“Sobrang bilib ako kay Belle, kasi very professional siya, very passionate siya sa music, so alam niya ‘yung ginagawa niya. Alam niya ‘yung gusto niyang tunog sa boses niya, kung ano siya as a singer. Sobrang hands-on siya dito,” he said.

The goal, according to Mariano, is to inspire with a “bright and colorful” record, to help ease trying times.

“I want to be someone who gives color,” she said, when asked how she wants to be known as a music artist. “I feel like now, during the pandemic, we need something light, we need something na hindi mabigat. I want to be authentic, too, and legitimate.”

Details about the album, such as its track list, title, and release date, have yet to be announced.

