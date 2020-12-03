How Jameson Blake, Charlie Dizon feel about working with each other in 'Four Sisters' prequel

MANILA – Charlie Dizon and Jameson Blake are paired with each other in the upcoming movie “Four Sisters Before the Wedding” and the two only have good words about working together.

During the virtual press conference for the movie last Sunday, Blake shared what he finds attractive about Dizon that also helped make their working experience as smooth as it could be.

“What I find attractive kay Charlie is she’s fun to talk to. 'Pag kasama ko siya, siguro that’s our way of developing chemistry,” he said. “When we talk, she doesn’t stop talking eh so 'yun 'yung gusto ko eh.”

Dizon, for her part, finds Blake “very mysterious.”

“Very mysterious siyang tao pero once na nag-open up siya and nag-kuwento siya, interesting kasi hindi mo aakalain na 'yun 'yung nasa isip niya,” she said.

But what she likes about the actor is how he always comes prepared every time he arrives on set.

“Sobrang ready rin kasi niya pagdating sa work. 'Yun din 'yung na-appreciate ko sa kanya. Ang laking bagay nito sa akin dun sa mga eksena namin na hindi madadali. Kaya iniisip ko din nun na buti na lang si Jameson 'yung naging partner ko,” she said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Apparently, Blake and Dizon revealed that they have already worked together in the past although they failed to disclose the specific project.

Meanwhile, both said they feel grateful that they became part of a prequel of an iconic movie.

“Working with the cast it was fun and a good experience para sa akin. I didn’t feel like I made new friends, I feel like I made a new family. Hindi lang sa four sisters kung 'di sa lahat pati si direk Mae (Cruz Alviar),” Blake said.

“Medyo nakaka-pressure pero thankful ako talaga sa Star Cinema para sa opportunity na ito. Sobrang hindi ko rin in-expect, hindi ko inakala na magbibida ako sa ‘Four Sisters’ kasi sobrang idol ko si Ms. Toni (Gonzaga) talaga before pa. Siya talaga 'yung favorite kong character,” Dizon said.

“Four Sisters Before the Wedding” will be available to stream on December 11 through KTX.ph, iWant TFC, IPTV, Cignal PPV, and Sky Cable PPV, at P150 per ticket.

Aside from its previously announced digital streaming, the follow-up to “Four Sister and a Wedding” will have a cinema release at 38 venues across the country.

SM Cinemas will screen the Star Cinema production at 29 branches from December 11 to 13, and from December 18 to 20.

Citymall Cinemas, meanwhile, will run the film starting December 11 at 9 of its branches.

Related video: