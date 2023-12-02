Photo from ABS-CBN's Instagram account.

ABS-CBN management and Star Magic respect and understand the mutual decision of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla to part ways.

Let's respect their statements and refrain from adding more to what was already said or create fake news. They have not done any interviews or issued any new statements as they have already expressed their sentiments on their social media accounts.

We ask everyone to respect them and allow them to heal and move on.

ABS-CBN management and Star Magic remain steadfast in our unwavering support for Kathryn and Daniel.

