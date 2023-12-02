Actor-comedian Jun Urbano passes away

Jun Urbano receives the Gawad Plaridel Award. Photo courtesy of Tinig ng Plaridel.



MANILA -- Actor-comedian Jun Urbano or Manuel Conde Jr., more popularly known as "Mr. Shooli," passed away on Saturday, December 2.

Urbano's son, Chris, confirmed the sad development to ABS-CBN News. The cause of death is a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm, according to Urbano's family.

He was 84 years old.

In Chris' Facebook post, he paid tribute to his father, saying: "I will cherish this moment for the rest of my life. I love you so much dad, until we meet again."

Mr. Shooli was an iconic figure in Philippine television. His Mongolian-inspired character was a hit in the late 80s with his satirical punchlines on politics and Pinoy pop culture. He also had a TV show called "Mongolian Barbecue."

He later made waves in TV commercials and became a director and writer.

In one of his recent interviews, Urbano said that he has completed and directed more than two thousands TV commercials in a span of three decades.

When he retired from commercials, Urbano appeared on TV shows and movies, including ABS-CBN's "Ang Probinsiyano." He was also seen last 2020 in the movie "Magikland."

Urbano also appeared in a documentary by ABS-CBN News about the legendary movie 'Ibong Adarna'. Urbano talked about the legacy of his father, Manuel Conde, National Artist for Cinema in 2009, known for his works like Ibong Adarna (1941), Si Juan Tamad (1947), Genghis Khan (1950) and more.

His last recent appearances were last August of this year where he was given the Dr. Jose R Perez Memorial Award where he personally accepted the award. Most recently, he attended an awarding ceremony in UP Diliman as Mr. Shooli and received the Gawad Plaridel Award.



