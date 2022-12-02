Rachelle Ann Go pregnant with second child

Singer Rachelle Ann Go welcomed the month of December with good news as she announced her second pregnancy.

Go took to Instagram to share to the public that she and her husband Martin Spies are expecting their second child.

“Hello December! Hello Baby #2,” she said in the caption.

Just last March, the couple celebrated the first birthday of their son Lukas.

In January, she was finally able to bring Lukas to the Philippines just in time for his 10th month.

Go gave birth to Lukas on March 26, 2021.

The singer currently resides in London with husband Spies, whom she married in April 2018.

